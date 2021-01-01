Pack) Vinyl Siding Clips Hooks No-Hole Needed Outdoor Siding Screws Hanger for Mount Home Security Camera

Best Quality Guranteed. NO HOLES OR TOOLS REQUIRED. Very easy to put up and move wireless security cam to get the best positioning. No drilling. Just roll the hook into any seam in vinyl or aluminum siding. 304 (18/8) Stainless Steel vinyl siding hooks won't rust or stain. MULTI-PURPOSE CLEATS - The Vinyl Siding hangers are ideal for mounting blink camera, arlo security camera, nest cctv system and more wifi house security cameras. Great for all seasons. Holds up to lb per hook. No damage to siding. set of 15. Contact us if you have any issues, we will offer the best solution for you.