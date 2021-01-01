Pack RJ45 Coupler Ethernet Connectors for Cat7Cat6Cat5ecat5 Ethernet Cable Extender Connector Female to Female Black

RJ45 coupler use to connecting two male ethernet cables together and extend the length of ethernet cable. Network Coupler meets Category 6 performance, TIA/EIA 568-C.2 Verified, FCC, RoHS Compliant. This 8P8C female to female RJ45 connector can speed up to 10 Gigabite for connecting Cat7/Cat6/Cat5 ethernet cable. We offer 4 year after service. This Network cable coupler with eco-friendly ABS cover to protect you and your families/ friends safe always. RJ45 couplers are metallic shielded to prevent electrical interference. Plug and play. Ethernet Coupler connection is firm, not easy to fall off, suitable for all kinds of places, note: not waterproof.