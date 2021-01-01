Pack Remote Cover for Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV CubeFire TV 3rd Gen Shockproof Anti Slip Silicone Remote Case Compatible with AllNew nd Gen Alexa.

Easier To FindThese silicone cover case for fire tv with bright color make you to locate your remote quickly when you have multiple remotes mixed together. And the cover can glow in the dark, you can find it easily at night. Note: Please expose it under strong lights for a while if it doesn't glow in the darkness. Precision Cutouts & Maximum ProtectionFull access to all ports, buttons and functions. Meanwhile it can protect your remote from dust, scratches and shock, prevent the back cover and battery of the remote control for TV from being lost, prevent the child from opening the back cover and playing it indiscriminately. Premium Silicone MaterialThe remote case for fire tv stick are made of eco-friendly silicone, soft and durable, harmless to your pets, kids and families. The back has anti-slip texture design, it can protect against accidental drops and adds grip to the remote, provide more security for your Fire TV Stick remote.