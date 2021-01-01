From air-king

Pack Mobile Phone Ring Holder Finger GripPink Rose Floral Mandala Yellow Gray Watercolor Flowers Cell Phone Stand Kickstand Compatible with All.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Three Pieces:X Ring Holder Good Quality Metal Ring + M adhesive + Wonderful Print Wide Compatibility Our cell phone ring holder is compatible with all cell phones and phone cases, such as Phone 11/11 pro/11 pro max/X/XS/XR/XS Max/8 Plus,7/7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 plus/S8/S8 Plus, HTC, LG and more. Satisfaction Guarantee:100% quality guarantee. We would serve you with all our hearts. if you're unsatisfied with the finger ring stand, please contact us and we'll either send you a replacement or full refund. As a gift for your family and friends. Mufti-functional: The Phone Ring Grip Holds Devices Firmly And Prevents Your Phone From Dropping & Reduces The Risk Of Theft. You Can Easily Mount Your Phone On The Flat Surfaces Like Desktop, Kitchen And Bed, Release Your Hands.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com