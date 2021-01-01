Pack iPad 10Screen Protector Tempered GlassScreen Protector for iPad 8th 7th Generation 00 019 Release

Best Quality Guranteed. iPad 019 screen protector 10.Fully fit for the 7th Gen iPad, and Compatible with Retina display & Apple pencil. Extremely high hardness(9D) enables the ipad 019 screen protector protect your tablet screen against scratches by knife, keys or other hard items. The air-exhausting adhesive makes the iPad 7 screen protector super easy to apply, it would automatically attach to your iPad 10.screen smoothly once one push applied. Its only 0.33mm thickness with round edges, and the dust-free, fingerprint-free and air bubbles free features make it have high sensitivity and high transparency, and compatible with Apple pencil pretty well. Package includes: pcs iPad 10.screen protector tempered glass, Guide sticker, Dust removal sticker, Alcohol cleaning wet wipe, Cleaning cloth.