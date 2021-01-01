PACK Gift INSTALL FRAME iPad 97 6th Generation Screen Protector 018017 Tempered Glass iPad Air Screen Protector for iPad Pro 97 Compatible with.

Best Quality Guranteed. VERY IMPORTANT: PERFECT MATCH the New 6th Generation iPad 9.7' (018 & 017 Release) / iPad Pro 9.7-inch. NOT FIT for 7th Generation New iPad 10.inch / iPad Air 10.5 inch/iPad Pro 10.5 inch/iPad Pro 10.1 inch/iPad Pro 1.9 inch/iPad /iPad pro 11/iPad 3/iPad 4 and any other model. TWO PACK, ONE INSTALL FRAME: A wonderful package. Pack to share one to your family and one for yours. Or Pack, have a spare one at home for any accident in the future. INSTALL FRAME attached makes the installation not difficult any more. You will enjoy Bubble-free, hassle-free installation. 10X STRONGER: 6 times of tempered time, the ipad air screen protector can withstand force up to 3lbs and effectively protect your screen from damage caused by coins, keys, knives and other hard substances. ANTI-FINGERPRINT: The ipad 6th generation screen protector with oleophobic coating. Newest tempered glass will protect the iP