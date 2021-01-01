From vitaphenol
Pack D Owl Candle Mold Owl Silicone Mold for Chocolate Fondant Candy Handmade Soap Candle Cake Decorating Fimo Clay
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. SIZE: Mold is approx. 5x5x5. cm / 2x2x2.1inch. The size of the owl when made into a candle is approx. 1.9 inches tall. PACKAGE: pieces D pink owl silicone candle molds. HEART RESISTANT: Temperature is a wide range toleranc -40 to +446 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 to +20 degrees Celsius). EASY TO CLEAN: They are safe for use in the oven, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator and microwave. MORE FUNCTIONS: Our silicone molds are perfect for making handmade soap, candle, Polymer clay, candy, chocolate, fondant and etc.