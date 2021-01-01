Pack Button Cell Batteries 15V Alkaline AG10 189 389 LR1130 With Long Shelf Life

If your device uses any of the following batteries, this is what you are looking for: 1130, AG10, DLR1130, SR1130, L1131, LR1130, LR54, 389, 189-1, 389A, 390A, D189, 189, G10, G10A, GP89A, KA54, RW89, V10GA. High Quality: Tested under Strict Quality Control Standards. CE and ROHS Certified. Grade A cells LR1130 Ensure Longer Battery Life and Long Lasting Power. Primarily Used in Many Small Electronics, Watch, Calculators, Toys, Watches, Laser Pointers, Children Books, Medical Devices and so on. Get the Exact Fresh LR1130 Battery, Have Full 1.5 Volts Charge, 3 Years Shelf Life. What You Get: PCS LR1130 Batteries in Exact Blister Pack.