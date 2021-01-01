Pack 6Ft Extra Long .4A Rapid Micro USB Cable Quick Fast Charging for Kindle fire Hd, Hdx, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge/S6/S5, Note 5/4,LG G4, Motorola.

Not for fire HD 10 (019) ! Ideal for charging Kindle Fire, HD, HDX, HDX8.9', Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage, Kindle Oasis, Tap and all other Kindle Fire Notebook and Kindle eReaders. Also, fits all other Micro-USB devices like Samsung Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Note3/4/5, Note Edge, Galaxy S3/S4/S6/S6 Edge/S7/S7 Edge, LG G4 Micro USB .0 Cables, A Male to Micro B; Supports 480-Mbps transmission speed;Compact Lightning Connector head works with nearly all cases High quality stylish nylon fiber jacket makes it stand out from bunch of cables and provides higher durability and increased flexibility with tangle-free, no-toxic, harmless, convenient, lightweight and easily coiled; 6.5ft Lengths meet all your needs, always have the most suitable cables at home, in the office or in travel Super Speed The Maximum data transfer speed of 480Mbps, is the standard of USB .0. Also, it enables charging up to .4A, and 56K resistor guarantee your device safety To prove the importa