Pacific Hand-Tufted Cotton Purple/Red/Blue Area Rug

Mesmerizing color and a one-of-a-kind abstract design define this stunning patterned area rug. The ultra-plush pile is hand-tufted by skilled artisans in India using upcycled cotton material repurposed from the garment industry. Bold, contemporary style meets serious sustainability for a piece that fits kids’ rooms, family rooms, or cheery entryways. Each rug is unique, but everyone is durable with stay-put backing and sturdy construction that can take the heavy traffic in your most loved rooms. This multicolored rug can hide a multitude of sins and still make you smile every time you pass by. Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'