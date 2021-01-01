Add a beautiful classic look to your bathroom with this elegant and functional shelf unit. This unique design with acrylic accents will compliment your decor and sure to be a welcomed addition to any bathroom. Having two shelves, it will give you plenty of storage space. The integrated towel bar underneath is a perfect component for hanging hand towels. Made from all solid brass this decorative shelf will provide a lifetime of use. Allied Brass Pacific Grove Unlacquered Brass 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-2TBD-16-UNL