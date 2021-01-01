From allied brass
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Collection 8-in Single Side Shower Door Pull with Groovy Accents in Matte Black | PG-407G-8SM-BKM
This classic shower door pull will look great on your shower door. The elegant and functional Pacific Grove shower door pull with its classic style will fit the bill. A clear acrylic bar adds a clean transparent feel to the shower enclosure. Aside from complimenting your decor, the pull comes with hardware to mount it through the glass. A pair of matching plates are supplied for the opposite side of the door. Made from solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use.