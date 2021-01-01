From allied brass
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-PEW
Add a beautiful focal point to your bathroom with this elegant and functional shelf unit. This classic design with acrylic accents will make a bold design statement. It’s sleek gallery rail also works to keep your items secure and in place. Made from all solid brass this decorative shelf will provide a lifetime of use. Allied Brass Pacific Grove Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-PEW