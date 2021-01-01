From allied brass
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 8 in. Back to Back Shower Door Pull in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Wouldn't a pair of classic shower door pulls look great on your shower door. These elegant and functional Pacific Grove shower door pulls with their classic style will fit the bill. Clear acrylic bars add a clean transparent feel to the shower enclosure. Aside from complimenting your decor, the pulls come with hardware to mount them back to back through the glass. Made from solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.