Make a beautiful design statement in your bathroom with this elegant and functional Pacific Grove Shower Door Towel bar. Its classic style will compliment your decor and having a towel bar mounted on your shower door or glass side panel will be a big convenience. The bar comes with a matching plate for the opposite side of the glass and hardware for mounting through the glass. Made from solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use. Allied Brass Pacific Grove 24-in Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41D-SM-24-VB