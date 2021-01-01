From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings Pacific Black Faux Leather Arm Chair
Subtle grace and affordable comforts are guaranteed with the Pacific Arm Chair from OSP Home Furnishings. This club style chair is designed with a contemporary edge in high performance, easy care vinyl. Equipped with a durable box spring seat that ensures your relaxation is well protected. All outfitted with silver leg finishes that prop this chair up and give it a chic display. The crisp, modern architecture of this club chair will certainly impress guests and decorate your home with refined taste. Color: Black.