From allied brass
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Polished Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41D-24-PNI
Advertisement
Brass and acrylic meet in this design that subtly shows off the strength of each material. This very elegant towel bar will complement-and show off-virtually any towel hung upon it. Finely crafted of solid brass with accents of clear acrylic create the unique design to add the finishing touch to your project. Towel bar is finished with our designer lifetime finishes to provide unparalleled performance. Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Polished Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41D-24-PNI