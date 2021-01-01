Artistic Weavers Pablo Charcoal 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Area Rug, Grey

Boasting a modern antelope print, the Pablo collection features neutral tones and an on trend modern aesthetic. This collection will elevate your home decor and compliment any space. The soft low pile of these pieces ensure this rug can easily fit under doorways and furniture. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. 1-Year Limited Warranty. Color: Charcoal.