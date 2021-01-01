Noble House Pabara 28.75 in. Black 7-Piece Aluminum Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set

Treat you and your guests to an evening of fine dining with the help of our dining set. Made with aluminum, our durable, high-quality dining set features beautiful slatted seating to bring a sleek touch and delightful convenience to your backyard or patio space. This set offers an expandable table that not only brings unparalleled style for your space but also conveniently accounts for any uninvited guest at dinner. Showcasing a classic open slat design and edgy modern frame, our set is the perfect addition to any sophisticated outdoor decor.