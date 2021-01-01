PA Long Range 24Ghz USB Radio Dongle With Antenna DIY Maker Open Source BOOOLE

Best Quality Guranteed. Based on nRF24LU1+ chip from Nordic Semiconductor. 8051 MCU at up to 16MHz with 32Kb flash and 2Kb SRAM. 2.4GHz ISM band radio. USB device peripheral. 125 radio channels. 2Mbps, 1Mbps and 250Kps communication data-rate. Sends and receives data packets of up to 32 bytes payload. Automatically handles addresses and packet ack. Hardware SPI and UART. Combatible with Enhanced ShockBurst protocol from Nordic Semiconductor. Radio specification. 20dBm output power (100mW). Low Noise Amplifier (LNA). RP-SMA connector. Can be powered with up to 13V via expansion header. 2x5 2.54mm expansion header with following signals (not mounted). Hardware support for PPM input. Up to 13V input power. GND. PPM. SPI/UART. Standard USB-A connector. Mechanical specification. Weight: 6g. Size (WxHxD): 58x16x6.5mm (including connectors).