P9X-A 4-IN-1 Multifunctional Qi Wireless Charger Charging Stand Dock Mobile Phone Holder Stand for iPhone Airpods iWatch

Package Included:1 x Wireless charger1 x USB cable1 x ManualSpecification: Product Name: wireless chargerSize: 174x105x112mm/ 6.8x4.1x4.4inColor: BlackMaterial: ABSWireless Standard: QIInput: 9V-2A(QI 2.0/3.0)Wireless Power: 5W/7.5W/10W(Mobile phone);5W(Headset);2.5W(Watch)Applicable: Qi mobile Phone, for Aipods 2/Pro, for iWatchFeature:- Nice design: combines wireless charger and phone holder in one unit. it will make your driving safely and charging you phone easily- Compatible: QI Standard wireless charger: Output:5V 1A,Input:2A,9V- 4-IN-1: If your phone is out of battery when you're on the way, at that moment this wireless car charger is a solution to meet your urgent need. Can charge mobile phones, earphones and watches at the same time, and can also be used as a pen holderNotice:1. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement. Please make sure you do not mind before you bid.2. The colors may have different as the difference display, please understand.