P9950CPA Apple Carplay Android Auto Car Multimedia Player DoubleDin 675 Inch LCD Touchscreen Bluetooth MP3DVDCDUSBAux in AmFM Car Radio Multi Color.

Apple CarPlay - access icons on your iPhone by activating Siri voice controls or touchscreen. Available Features include phone, music, maps, text messages, radio, podcasts, audiobooks Messages - with Siri on your side, you can ask her to read you your messages, reply as well as send them. Siri lets you concentrate on what matters most. Driving Maps - need gas? Hungry? Search along your route by asking Siri, and car Play will direct you every step of the way and tell you the speed limit too. Third-party navigation apps like Google maps, wake and baidu are also available Bluetooth calling - make calls hands-free with the help of Siri. Play music apps like Spotify or Pandora as well as iTunes and Apple Music subscription. Siri will be your DJ Media playback - USB port lets you watch movies or listen to music. Pop in a CD/DVD for more options. 3.5 mm aux in connects to your smartphone or MP3 player. The AM/FM radio stations ke