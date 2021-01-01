From craftmade
Craftmade P9451 Single Light 23-5/8" Wide Pendant Espresso Indoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade P9451 Single Light 23-5/8" Wide Pendant FeaturesFixture includes a natural bamboo shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Maximum Height: 129"Width: 23-5/8"Depth: 23-5/8"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 18"Shade Width: 23-5/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Espresso