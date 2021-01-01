From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P9215 Alpha Trak 48" Long Track Kit with 3 Track Heads White Track Lighting Kits Kits
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P9215 Alpha Trak 48" Long Track Kit with 3 Track Heads FeaturesIncludes (3) track heads, a 4 ft. track section, canopy, endcap, power feed, and mounting hardwareTrack heads include a black baffle and locking featurePolarity notch and half-yoke mountingExtruded aluminum track with all-steel head construction(3) 65 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 48"Depth: 4-3/8"Product Weight: 6.8 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: Alpha TrakVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 195 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 65 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Kits White