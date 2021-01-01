Progress Lighting P900003-27 AC LED Track 2700K LED Track Kit with 3 Track Heads Black Track Lighting Kits

Progress Lighting P900003-27 AC LED Track 2700K LED Track Kit with 3 Track Heads Ideal for residential and light commercial applications, this LED Track Kit is ready to install. Track Kits include 42” of linear track, a floating power feed, three large AC LED Track Heads and installation hardware. Track Heads feature a frosted glass lens to reduce glare and are compatible with P9054 and P9058 track and accessories.FeaturesKit includes 42" track, (1) floating power feed, (3) heads, and installation hardwareHeads include a frosted lens for diffused lightDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed from die-cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingFlicker free dimming down to 10% with many Triac or reverse phase dimmersETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Progress Lighting's limited 5 year warranty Fully compatible with the Progress LED Track family of fixturesDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Length: 42" Width: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 3.45 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: LED TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 14.5 wattsWattage: 14.5 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 2350Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Black