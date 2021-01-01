Progress Lighting P900002-27 AC LED Track 2700K LED Track Kit with 3 Track Heads Black Track Lighting Kits

Progress Lighting P900002-27 AC LED Track 2700K LED Track Kit with 3 Track Heads Ideal for residential and light commercial applications, this LED Track Kit is ready to install. Track Kits include 42” of linear track, a floating power feed, three large AC LED Track Heads and installation hardware. Track Heads feature a frosted glass lens to reduce glare and are compatible with P9054 and P9058 track and accessories.Features Kit includes 42" track, (1) floating power feed, (3) heads, and installation hardwareHeads include a frosted lens for diffused lightDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed from die-cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingFlicker free dimming down to 10% with many Triac or reverse phase dimmersETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Progress Lighting's limited 5 year warranty Fully compatible with the Progress LED Track family of fixturesDimensions Height: 6-1/2"Length: 42" Width: 2-7/8"Product Weight: 2.98 lbsTrack Lighting Specifications System Type: LED TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical Specifications Wattage: 9.5 wattsWattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 1575Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Black