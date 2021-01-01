From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P8746 Live Top and End Power Feed for Alpha Trak Systems Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories Power Feeds
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P8746 Live Top and End Power Feed for Alpha Trak Systems Features Top and live end power feed for non-metallic wire constructed Alpha Trak Use with 3/8" Romex/Greenfield or 1/2" EMT (Electric Metal Tube) wiring Rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 2" Width: 3" Product Weight: 0.3 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: Alpha Trak Accessory Type: Power Voltage Type: Line Voltage Power Feed Type: Live End Power Feeds Brushed Nickel