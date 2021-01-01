From progress lighting

Progress Lighting P8720 I-Connector for Alpha Trak Systems White Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories Connectors

Description

Progress Lighting P8720 I-Connector for Alpha Trak Systems FeaturesUsed to connect two sections of Alpha TrakEnsures positive polarizationRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-1/4"Width: 3"Product Weight: 0.1 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: Alpha TrakAccessory Type: MountingVoltage Type: Line VoltageConnector Type: I-Connector Connectors White

