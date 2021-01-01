Progress Lighting P821-FBFC 6" Firebox Recessed Housing - Non-IC Rated - Airtight Galvanized Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

Progress Lighting P821-FBFC 6" Firebox Recessed Housing - Non-IC Rated - Airtight Features:6 7/8 inch ceiling opening with 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch knockouts on universal junction box with snap-out sidesWill maintain up to a one-hour fire rating when installed in a UL L500 series non-IC fire rated floor/ceiling assemblyUL Classified to maintain fire ratings of 2 hours or less in all UL D200, G200, L200, D500, G500 and L500 series fire rated ceiling assembliesTrim-Lok® action forces trim to fit snugly against the ceilingSocket mounts to trim for optimum performance and consistent lamp position1 year warrantyFiberglass gasket on bottom of frame to minimize heat transfer into ceiling cavity6 pieces of UL classified fire resistant gypsum board attached to recessed housingNon-IC rated; insulation must be kept at least 3” away from housingGasketed for Air-tight applications allowing less than 2 CFM of air loss through fixture into ceiling cavityDimensions:Height: 8.75"Depth: 10.25"Width: 16.125"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1 Galvanized