Progress Lighting P810021-30 Everlume 14" Wide Square LED Flush Mount - 3000K & 1600 Lumens White Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Progress Lighting P810021-30 Everlume 14" Wide Square LED Flush Mount - 3000K & 1600 Lumens Edgelit technology creates a large glare-free and evenly illuminated surface for a variety of applications for both residential and commercial settings. Offering a low-profile design, LED Flush Mount is available in three sizes: 7”, 11”, and 14”, in a White finish. The integrated driver does not recess into junction box, allowing for easy installation into 4” octagonal, 4” round PVC and 4-1/2” ceiling pan junction boxes. Wet location listed and offers a 50,000-hour LED life. Features Lightweight polycarbonate construction with acrylic shade Can be installed to 4” octagonal j-box, 4x1/2” round shallow j-box and 4” round PVC j-box Can be mounted on ceiling or wall Available in 7", 11", and 14" sizes Smooth dimming with most Triac and ELV dimmers See Specification Sheet for compatible dimmers CSA rated for wet locations - suitable for indoor or outdoor applications Decorative trim rings available - offered at checkout Energy Star certified Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a 5 year manufacturer's warranty Dimensions Width: 14" Depth: 14" Height: 1-1/8" Product Weight: 4.85 lbs Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1600 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Wattage: 20 Voltage: 120 Average Hours: 50,000 Flush Mount White