Progress Lighting P8063 6" Step Baffle Trim for PAR30 or BR30 Lamps Black Recessed Lights Recessed Trims Baffle Trims

Progress Lighting P8063 6" Step Baffle Trim for PAR30 or BR30 Lamps Features:No light leaks around trim flangeFlange covers irregular ceiling openingsTrim-Lok® action forces trim to fit snugly against the ceilingSocket mounts to trim for optimum performance and consistent lamp position1 year warrantyUL and CUL listed for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 4.75"Width: 7.75"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Compatible Housings:P86-TG: For New Construction applications. Compatible with PAR30 lamps up to 75W, or BR30 lamps up to 65WP186-TG: For Remodel. Compatible with PAR30 lamps up to 75W, or BR30 lamps up to 65W Baffle Trims Black