Progress Lighting P8009 6" Recessed Shower Trim with Plastic Flange and Drop Opal Glass White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims Shower Trims

Progress Lighting P8009 6" Recessed Shower Trim with Plastic Flange and Drop Opal Glass 6” Shower trim with Reflector featuring drop opal glass and bright white plastic flange. Wet location listed. Features: Bright White plastic flange with Drop Opal Glass Trim-Lok® action forces trim to fit snugly against the ceilingCovers irregular ceiling openings Socket mounts to trim for optimum performance and consistent lamp position 1 year warranty UL and CUL listed for wet locations IC and non-IC rated (See Spec Sheet for Info) Dimensions: Trim Size: 6"Aperture: 5-1/8"Width: 7-3/4"Height: 6" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 (See Spec Sheet for Info)Bulb Included: NO Shower Trims White