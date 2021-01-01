From tripp lite
Tripp Lite P784-010-DV 10 ft. Dual DVI KVM Cable Kit - DVI, USB, 3.5 mm Audio (3xM/3xM) + DVI (M/M), 1080p, 10 ft, Black
Dual DVI KVM cable kit with DVI, USB A/B and 3.5 mm plugs connects your computer to a Tripp Lite B002-DV2A4 NIAP KVM. Cuts cable clutter and saves money by combining essential KVM cables into just 2 Includes 10 ft. DVI cable and 10 ft. 3-in-1 DVI, USB and 3.5 mm audio cable Delivers HD picture quality at resolutions up to 2560 x 1600 (1080p) @ 60 Hz Transfers data at reliable USB 2.0 speeds up to 480 Mbps Plug-and-play operation with no software required for easy, immediate installation