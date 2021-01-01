From craftmade
Craftmade P7826-LED 3 Light 28" Wide LED Abstract Linear Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade P7826-LED 3 Light 28" Wide LED Abstract Linear Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with crystal shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 30 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrods includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for fixture, 3 year for LEDDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 118"Width: 28"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 24.692 lbsCord Length: 100"Shade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 2-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1343Color Temperature: 3000KWattage: 30 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Chrome