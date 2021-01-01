Craftmade P7816-HUE Hue Pendant 3 Light 14" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

From craftmade
Craftmade P7816-HUE Hue Pendant 3 Light 14" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with K9 crystal shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes a Hue bulb for smart home applicationsDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for fixture, 3 year for LEDDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 118"Width: 13-13/16"Product Weight: 26.235 lbsWire Length: 100"Shade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 2-1/8"Canopy Height: 2-3/8"Canopy Width: 13-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1207Color Temperature: 3000KWattage: 25 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Chrome