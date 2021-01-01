From troy lighting
Troy Lighting P7445 Chaplin 3 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Vintage Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Troy Lighting P7445 Chaplin 3 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Features(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 22-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsShade Height: 12-3/4"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Single Head Post Lights Vintage Bronze