From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P7229 Linear Fluorescent Bath Series 49-1/4" Two-Light Energy Star Qualified Bath Bar with White Acrylic Diffuser and Metal End Caps
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P7229 Linear Fluorescent Bath Series 49-1/4" Two-Light Energy Star Qualified Bath Bar with White Acrylic Diffuser and Metal End Caps Energy Star RatedWhite acrylic diffuserEnd caps with contemporary bars remove to release the diffuserSteel end caps20- white chasses complete with ends24- cover plateEasily removable cover for ballast accessWall mountedHousing covers a standard recessed 4" octagonal outlet boxUL Listed for Damp locationsDimensions: 49-1/4" W x 5-1/4" HUses (2) x 32W F32T8 Bath Bar Brushed Nickel