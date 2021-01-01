Progress Lighting P7149 Cirrine 8" Tall Single Light Wall Sconce with Etched Glass Shade Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Progress Lighting P7149 Cirrine 8" Tall Single Light Wall Sconce with Etched Glass Shade The one-light wall sconce in the Cirrine collection appeals to the creative spirit within all of us. Hand formed arching elements are highlighted by an artistic painted finish the feathers from a rich bronze tone to a vintage brass accent. Etched white glass complements the artistic frame.Features:Hand formed arching elementsEtched white glass complements the artistic frameArtistic painted finish that feathers from a rich bronze tone to a vintage brass accentCoordinating fixtures from this collection availableMounting strap for outlet box includedBackplate covers a standard 4" recessed outlet boxPre-wired6" of wire supplied1 year warrantyMedium porcelain socketsSteel constructionDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Wire Length: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120v Antique Bronze