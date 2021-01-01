From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P7103 Signature Single Light Wall Sconce with Metal Triband Shade - 14" Wide x 7" Tall Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P7103 Signature Single Light Wall Sconce with Metal Triband Shade - 14" Wide x 7" Tall One-light tri-band louver wall sconce with a metal shade in Black or White finish. Fixture provides illumination from top, bottom and between louvers. Features: Metal triband shade Contemporary/Modern style fixture Constructed of Metal Requires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) base bulb - Not IncludedLED Bulb recommended UL and CUL Rated Dimensions: Fixture Width: 14"Fixture Height: 7" Depth / Extension: 7"Height to Center Outlet: 2 1/4" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Number of Bulbs: 1 Title 24: No Voltage: 120v Total Wattage: 100 Watts Per Bulb: 100 ADA Compliant: No Bulb Shape: A19 Wall Washers Black