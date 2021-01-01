Progress Lighting P710104-31M Carrick Wall Brackets, Black

TRANSITIONAL WALL LIGHT: Merge function and fashion with a wall light from the Carrick Collection. Ideal for a bedroom, sitting room, or bonus room in transitional and farmhouse style settings. MATTE BLACK FINISH: The light fixture's frame is coated in a classic matte black finish. An integral rotary switch on the backplate is included for convenient control. SUMMER LINEN SHADE: A full-range swing arm supports a crisp summer linen shade and etched glass diffuser for glare-free task illumination. DIMENSIONS/BULBS: Use 1 medium base base bulb that is sold separately (60 W max - LED/CFL/incandescent). Measures 11-3/4-inch height by 10-inch length by 10-87/100-inch width (extends from wall). WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!, Manufacturer: Progress Lighting