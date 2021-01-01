From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P710103-30 Quadrant LED 2 Light 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P710103-30 Quadrant LED 2 Light 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesPairs with a variety of Progress Lighting fixturesDefine space with a minimalist approach with the Quadrant LED Collection - ideal for any entryway, hallway, foyer, bedroom, sitting room, living room, or bathroomPerfect for modern and contemporary style settingsConstructed of steelFixture includes synthetic shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 8-1/16"Extension: 3-5/16"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 1-1/4"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 686Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 13 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 Matte Black