Progress Lighting P710016 Metro Single Light 15-1/8" High Wall Sconce with A Linen Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Progress Lighting P710016 Metro Single Light 15-1/8" High Wall Sconce with A Linen Shade Metro delivers a clean, geometric form with a pleasing balance of angular metal fittings and a crisp linen shade. The stately fixture adds a modern accent with an elegant sense of architectural distinction.FeaturesMounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedMade of durable steelComes with a linen shadeRequires (1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for damp locationsFully covered under Progress Lighting 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/8"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel