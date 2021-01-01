Progress Lighting P710012-141 Briarwood Wall Sconces, Gray

FARMHOUSE WALL SCONCE LIGHT: Create a rustic atmosphere with a wall sconce from the Briarwood Collection. Ideal for a dining room, great room, or bedroom in farmhouse style settings. BLEACHED OAK FINISH: The faux wood frame is coated in a bleached oak finish accented by a galvanized wall plate. COMFORTING COUNTRY GLOW: A light source exudes a comforting country glow through the X-brace design reminiscent of country barn doors and rustic farmhouse gates. Incorporate vintage-style bulbs for authentic rustic character. DIMENSIONS/BULBS: Measures 12-inch height by 6-7/8-inch length by 6-inch width (extends from wall). Use 1 medium base bulb that is sold separately (100w max - LED/CFL/incandescent). Compatible with dimmable bulbs. WARRANTY: Our 1-Year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!, Manufacturer: Progress Lighting