Progress Lighting P700027-CS Hide-A-Lite 24" LED Under Cabinet Light with Selectable Color Temperature Satin White Indoor Lighting Under Cabinet Light

Progress Lighting P700027-CS Hide-A-Lite 24" LED Under Cabinet Light with Selectable Color Temperature Combine elegant design with energy-efficient LED light in the Hide-A-Lite Collection LED Linear Undercabinet Light. The fixture's frame is coated in a crisp satin white finish. An access plate and quick connect wire connectors make installation easy. The fixture is directly wired. Two armored cable fittings are included. The 5-CCT selectable LED light engine offers flexibility in application, allowing the choice of 5 different color temperatures allowing for the best lighting color to fulfill the design intent. An on-off switch on the front allows for easy task light illumination. Features: Switch selectable, 5 CCT Options - 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, & 5000K Ideal for any bar, closet, garage, kitchen, laundry room, pantry, self-storage, storeroom, utility, or workspace in residential or commercial applications Perfect for contemporary, modern, traditional, and transitional style settings An access plate and quick connect wire connectors make installation easy Fixture is direct wired / hard wired Two armored cable fittings are included An on-off switch on the front allows for easy task light illumination Pairs with a variety of Progress Lighting fixtures Constructed of aluminum Dimmable with many Triac or ELV dimmers Rated for damp locations Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Width: 23-1/2" Height: 1-1/16" Depth: 3-1/4" Electrical Specifications: Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 608 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, & 5000K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 8.5 watts Voltage: 120 Average Hours: 50,000 Light Bars Satin White