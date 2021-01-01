Peerless P6919LF Xander 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Out Kitchen Faucet - Lifetime Limited Warranty Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

From peerless
Peerless P6919LF Xander 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Out Kitchen Faucet - Lifetime Limited Warranty Peerless P6919LF Features:Covered under Peerless' limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Xander line seamlesslySingle hole installationPull-out spray with 2 spray functionsSwivel spout rotates 120 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle handle controls the flow and temperature of waterADA compliantPeerless P6919LF Specifications:Height: 8-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-11/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-3/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 (gallons-per-minute)Faucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome