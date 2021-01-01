From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P6832-LED Safe Step 1 Light LED Hardscape Light - 4" Wide Black Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Hardscape Lights
Progress Lighting P6832-LED Safe Step 1 Light LED Hardscape Light - 4" Wide The P6829 and P6832 LED Step Lights are ideal for a wide variety of interior and exterior applications including residential and. commercial. The Step Lights feature a 120V alternating current source and eliminates the need for a traditional LED driver. This modular approach results in an encapsulated luminaire that unites performance, cost and safety benefits.Features:Protective metal hoodUtilitarian/Commodity style fixtureMade of durable steelRequires (1) 4 watt LED - IncludedcCSAus Rated for wet locationsDimensions:Fixture Height: 3"Fixture Overall Width: 4 1/4"Fixtures Overall Length: 4 3/4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Title 24: NoVoltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 4Watts Per Bulb: 4Dimmable: YesVoltage Type: Line VoltageColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 84Lumens: 63 Hardscape Lights Black