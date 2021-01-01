From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P660003-30K Indoor Step Light Single Light 3" Wide Integrated LED Step Light Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Step Lighting Step
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P660003-30K Indoor Step Light Single Light 3" Wide Integrated LED Step Light The LED Mini Step Light is ideal for a wide variety of interior applications including residential and commercial. The Step Lights feature a 120V alternating current source and eliminates the need for a traditional LED driver. This modular approach results in an encapsulated luminaire that unites performance, cost, and safety benefits. Features Both vertical and horizontal louver design face plates included Constructed from heavy steel Includes a synthetic shade Integrated LED lighting This product is designed for use indoors Dimmable via Triac / Forward Phase dimming CSA rated for damp locations Includes a 5 year warranty manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 4-1/2" Width: 2-3/4" Product Weight: 0.4 lbs Wire Length: 6" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Lumens: 12 Wattage: 0.75 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 50000 Step Lighting Antique Bronze