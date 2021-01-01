From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P6433 New Haven 3 Light 23" High Outdoor Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head
Progress Lighting P6433 New Haven 3 Light 23" High Outdoor Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Panels A Brushed Nickel or Black finish complements clear beveled glass in the New Haven outdoor lantern collection. Open bottom design allows easy access to replace lamps without removing any pieces.FeaturesMounting: 3" post or pedestal mountedOpen bottom design for easy relampingHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with clear beveled glass panelsRequires (3) 180 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 11"Product Weight: 6.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Single Head Post Lights Black