Craftmade P5901 Mini Pendant Single Light 7" Wide Single Pendant Fired Steel / Natural Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade P5901 Mini Pendant Single Light 7" Wide Single Pendant Product Features:Requires (1) 60 watt incandescent medium (E26) base bulb10" length of chain includedProduct Dimensions:Height: 22.99" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 7.01" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Height: 1.54"Canopy Width: 5.98"Chain Length: 10"Wire Length: 144"Product Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Fired Steel / Natural Wood