Progress Lighting P5821 Milford 1 Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Matte White Acrylic Diffuser Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P5821 Milford 1 Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Matte White Acrylic Diffuser With a durable aluminum construction with powder-coat finish and white matte acrylic diffusers, these fixtures from the Milford collection are understated and simple with a casual flair.Features:Matte white acrylic panelsCast aluminum constructionTitle 24 CompliantCovers standard 4" hexagonal recessed outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedFully covered under the Progress Lighting limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 8 3/4"Width: 5 3/4" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 5 1/8"Shade Width: 3", 3 1/4"Wire Length: 6"HCO: 5 1/8" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: CFL SpiralNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 13Wattage: 13Voltage: 120vcCSAus - wet location listedPre-wired Antique Bronze